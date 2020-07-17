Flying Heels Rodeo results
Flying Heels Rodeo
Granby, Colorado
July 11 Results
PEEWEE GOAT UNDECORATING — Tymber Mahon, 12.1; Levi Kujala, 16.2; Livi Bruchez, 19.9; Paisley Hester, 23; Harper Elthorp, 27.6; Lacey Petefish 28.7.
JUNIOR BARREL RACING — Cheyenne Kujala, 26.74; Wyatt Smith, 29.18; Tymber Mahon, 31.11; Levi Kujala, 42.02; Eliana Petefish, 51.08.
JUNIOR POLE BENDING — Riley Mahon, 26.03; Cheyenne Kujala, 29.57; Tymber Mahon, 34.8; Wyatt Smith, 37.47; Levi Kujala, 46.3.
JUNIOR GOAT TYING — Riley Mahon, 9.4; Wyatt Smith, 10.6; Tymber Mahon, 12.9; Eliana Petefish, 14.9; Cheyenne Kujala, 15.6; Harper Elthorp, 22.8; Emiliano Mendiola, 24.
INTERMEDIATE BARREL RACING — Quinn Miller, 19.06; Jarret Grajeda, 19.7; Peyton Fosha, 20.75; Sara Leachman, 21.59; Amber Hester, 21.79; Penny Myer, 21.85; Teagan Bruchez, 23.45; Violet Baar, 23.52; Myka Grajeda, 24.9; Lexi Petefish, 25.79; Chase Fosha, 26.14; Foster Krempin, 27.37; Hailey Miller, 27.62; Taylah French, 32.02; Chisum French, 49.46.
INTERMEDIATE POLE BENDING — Sara Leachman, 23.89; Luci Bruchez, 24.41; Violet Baar, 25.39; Penny Myer, 26.08; Teagan Bruchez, 27.1; Foster Krempin, 28.39; Peyton Fosha, 30.68; Myka Grajeda, 31.62; Amber Hester, 32.43, Lexi Petefish, 32.92; Taylah French, 43.47.
INTERMEDIATE GOAT TYING — Foster Krempin, 11.1; Sara Leachman, 13; Lexi Petefish, 16.5; Luci Bruchez, 17.9; Penny Myer, 18.1; Kenna Wall, 21; Rudy Mendiola, Jr 25; Riley Mahon, 26.7; Teagan Bruchez, 28.2.
INTERMEDIATE BREAKAWAY — Rudy Mendiola Jr, 3.4; Stran Leachman, 3.7; Riley Mahon, 3.9.
INTERMEDIATE TEAM ROPING — Foster Krempin/Tish Linke-Krempin, 5.1; Rudy Mendiola/Rudy Mendiola Jr, 6.4; Foster Krempin/Tony Krempin, 6.5; Jake Mahon/Rudy Mendiola Jr, 7.3; Riley Mahon, 14.1; Myka Grajeda, 21.4; Jake Mahon/Trey Toft, 26.5; Sara Leachman/Trey Toft, 29.1; Sam Kujala/Stran Leachman, 35.7; Luci Bruchez, 38.2; Luci Bruchez, 51.5; Sara Leachman/Shawn Leachman, 55.1.
SENIOR BARREL RACING — Sage Leachman, 20.13; Audrey Wheatley, 20.31; Grace Wahl, 25.02; Shiloh French, 27.15.
SENIOR POLE BENDING — Sage Leachman, 22.58; Audrey Wheatley, 24.11; Shiloh French, 34.15.
SENIOR GOAT TYING — Sage Leachman, 16.2.
SENIOR TEAM ROPING — Brayden Morgan/Braxton Morgan, 12.2; Sage Leachman, 13.2; Brayden Morgan/CL Morgan, 51.3.
POLE BENDING — Bailey Martin, 23.87; Sego Krempin, 24.36; Julie Martin, 28.46; Myka Grajeda, 33.4; Emma DeSanti 35.57.
MENS BREAKAWAY — Braxton Morgan, 3; CL Morgan, 3.6; Rudy Mendiola, 5.5; Brayden Morgan, 15.1.
MIXED TEAM ROPING — Missy Crowder/Wyatt Crowder, 14.8.
OPEN TEAM ROPING — Brayden Morgan/CL Morgan, 7.2; Oscar Duran/Kelly Florian, 7.5; Peyton Crowder/Josh Hernandez, 8.7; Wyatt Crowder/Robbie Crowder, 10.8 ; Justin Dean Smith/Josh Avila, 12.8; Robbie Crowder/Wyatt Crowder, 13.8; Rudy Mendiola/Tel Linke, 16.2
OPEN BARREL RACING — Myka Grajeda, 19.07; Renee Morgan, 19.57; Janet Engel, 23.8.
LOCAL BARREL RACING — Kayla DeSanti, 18.89; Bailey Martin, 18.94; Julie Martin, 19.44; Abbie Halley, 20.87; Grace Johnson, 24.71.
BULL RIDING — Travis Hecht (GANGSTER), 87; Dustin French (GUNSLINGER JR), 80; Logan Swan (ROCKIN), 78; Travis Hecht (ROCKIN), 73.
