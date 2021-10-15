Foot of snow falls on Winter Park Resort

Winter Park Resort's snowstake on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 showed a foot of snow on the mountain.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

Over the past few days, a dozen fresh inches of snow dropped on Winter Park Resort.

On Friday, the resort posted their snowstake covered to the one foot mark. The resort is currently scheduled to open on Nov. 17.

Last year, Winter Park boasted the most snow of any Colorado ski resort with 369 inches of snow throughout the season.

Grand County’s next snow is forecast for Monday and Tuesday with OpenSnow predicting two to three inches of accumulation.