Forest closure active through weekend

US Forest Service has confirmed that the closures of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests will continue through the weekend.

“I understand the tremendous impact this closure has on people wanting to hunt and recreate on the National Forest,” Forest Supervisor Monte Williams said. “We are taking a careful, measured and deliberative approach, factoring in the forecasts, fuel conditions and availability of firefighting personnel.”

An estimated 6-18 inches of snow feel across the area Sunday equal to about 0.5 to 1 inches of rain. While that helps finer fuels like grasses and sage to recover, officials said it wouldn’t help the larger fuels like trees and downed logs, which are the driest forest managers have seen in 20 years.

The forecast for the next eight to 14 days calls again for warmer-than-normal temperatures with no significant moisture in the extended outlook. As snow melts, the potential will return for new fire starts and fire growth.

The Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest has been in Stage 1 fire restrictions, banning dispersed campfires, since April. A Stage 2 fire ban went in effect across portions of the forest in July and the remainder of the forest in August. Stage 3 fire restrictions went into effect Oct. 20, banning all use of the National Forest due to extreme fire danger.