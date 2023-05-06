Forest Service announces new deputy supervisor for Arapaho and Roosevelt forests

Jason Sieg became the new deputy supervisor for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland on April 26.

U.S. Forest Service/Courtesy image

The U.S. Forest Service announced Jason Sieg as the new deputy supervisor for the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland on April 26. Sieg will help Forest Supervisor Monte Williams manage the 1.5 million acres of land in the forests and grassland.

Sieg, Williams and the five ranger districts in their jurisdiction oversee management of programs and services like recreation, fire, environmental planning, wildlife, watersheds, public information and more.

With a forest management career dating back to 2005, Sieg brings experience to his position. He has worked for the Forest Service as a seasonal wildlife crewmember in Arizona, a wildland firefighter in Montana and a forester in Alaska. Sieg has a Bachelor of Arts in Forest Resource Management.

Sieg has prior experience working on public lands in Colorado. He previously worked in fire and fuels management for the Bureau of Land Management in Kremmling and worked at the Forest Service’s Forest Management Service Center in Fort Collins, where he grew up and now lives.