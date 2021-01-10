Forest Service announces new regional forester for Rocky Mountains
The US Forest Service has named an Arvada native to be acting regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region.
Tammy Angel will take over as acting regional forester on Jan. 24. She previously served as deputy regional forester for the region and has a background with US Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service.
The acting regional forester oversees 2,000 employees and 22 million acres of national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming in partnership with other agencies and forty-eight affiliated tribes.
Angel replaces current acting regional forester Tricia O’Connor, who started the role in October. O’Connor returns to her role as forest supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Forest Service announces new regional forester for Rocky Mountains
The US Forest Service has named an Arvada native to be acting regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region.