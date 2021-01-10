Forest Service announces new regional forester for Rocky Mountains

Tammy Angel takes over as acting regional forester for the Rocky Mountain region on Jan. 24.

Courtesy USFS

The US Forest Service has named an Arvada native to be acting regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region.

Tammy Angel will take over as acting regional forester on Jan. 24. She previously served as deputy regional forester for the region and has a background with US Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service.

The acting regional forester oversees 2,000 employees and 22 million acres of national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming in partnership with other agencies and forty-eight affiliated tribes.

Angel replaces current acting regional forester Tricia O’Connor, who started the role in October. O’Connor returns to her role as forest supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.