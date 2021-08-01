Forest Service closes Colorado 125 corridor and part of Stillwater Pass Road

The US Forest Service released this closure map of the Colorado Highway 125 corridor and Stillwater Pass area. Closures were prompted by recent mudslides and debris flow.

US Forest Service

Several recent mudslides and debris flows on Colorado Highway 125 have caused the US Forest Service to close surrounding roads and trails.

The general area closure includes roads and trails adjacent to Highway 125 in Grand County, including Stillwater Pass Road, also known as Forest Service Road 123, from Highway 125 to Forest Service Roads 815.2 and 815 near Stillwater Pass. The Illinois Pass and Bill Creek trails will also be closed at their junction with the Continental Divide Trail.

“We’ve seen sediment start to build up in the culverts under the Stillwater Pass Road and along Highway 125,” Kevin McLaughlin, acting district ranger for Sulphur Ranger District, said in a statement. “We are very concerned about the public’s safety and being able to evacuate the area if one of these roads washes out.”

In addition, the Bull Mountain Camping area and the Supply Creek area are closed. Direct motorized trail access between Gould and Grand Lake will not be possible.

On Saturday, mudslides closed Highway 125 between mile markers 5.5 and 27 and it remained closed as of Sunday afternoon. There is no estimated time of reopening.

To get the most recent information about road closures, go to http://www.COTrip.org . To sign up for emergency alerts from CodeRED, go to http://www.GCEmergency.com . For the full forest service closure order and map, go to http://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices .