Forest Service plans $31.5 million for projects across Rocky Mountains, including some in Grand

Approximately $31.5 million will fund 90 projects across the Rocky Mountain region in 2021, according to the US Forest Service.

Specific to the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland, one project includes repairing recreation facilities and trails impacted by East Troublesome and other wildfires.

The funding will also go toward the Arapaho National Recreation Area to replace two toilets, install two more and expand water systems in high use boating sites on Lake Granby.

In a news release, the Forest Service explained that thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act, the influx of new funding will be used to address infrastructure and deferred maintenance needs, enhance economic benefits, and improve recreation at national forests.

The funds will be leveraged from the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Funds provided by Congress. Similar amounts are expected in the coming years.

The Forest Service said the money will be used to modernize recreation facilities, improve roads, upgrade campgrounds, design and build new trails, rehabilitate existing trails, repair water systems, update toilets, and much more.

“The Legacy Restoration Funds will allow us to address a backlog of maintenance projects across the region,” Acting Regional Forester Tammy Angel said in the release. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with much needed improvements to transportation infrastructure and recreation facilities and we are committed to accomplishing all of the funded projects.”

The Forest Service added that the projects will also serve as a catalyst for economic development and employment opportunities in rural communities.

For more about these projects, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/managing-land/gaoa .