Forest Service plans Rainbow Family Gathering-focused virtual public meeting this evening

Participants at a 2006 Rainbow Gathering outside of Steamboat Springs.

Sandra Salvas/Courtesy Photo

Even if you’re not in Routt County, where the Rainbow Family has announced it will have its annual gathering later this month, you might be wondering how the US Forest Service and towns like Steamboat Springs, Oak Creek, and Craig are planning to handle it.

If so, you’re in luck, because the Forest Service is hosting a virtual public meeting about that will happen in the Routt National Forest in Routt County later this month — though some are already there .

The USFS has dispatched a national incident management team with experience on previous gatherings to assist with the event that could see as many as 10,000 people. The gathering is expected to have significant impacts in local communities, and remote forest roads may become congested with traffic.

“We share your concerns regarding the incident affecting the surrounding communities and invite you to the public meeting to learn more about the gathering and how the Forest Service will be managing it,” said Russ Bacon, Forest Supervisor for the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland.