Forest Service reminds recreators to secure food

The US Forest Service is requiring campers and visitors use bear-resistant food storage in Grand County’s national forests.

Both the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest and the Medicine-Bow Routt National Forest have forest orders for developed sites that require food to be in a bear-proof storage or inside sealed containers in a car, unless it’s being prepared or eaten. Refuse must also be properly contained.

The orders are in place to try and cut down on human-bear encounters, which increased in Grand County last year.

“Proper food storage is such an important thing for our Forest visitors to be aware of,” USFS Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Shawn Graef said. “There are no winners when unwanted human-bear encounters take place. This order helps cut down on those undesirable encounters and is important for keeping our public safe.”

Developed sites include such as campgrounds, trailheads, visitors centers, picnic areas and day-use sites.

Other bear attractants that visitors should store safely include BBQ grills, utensils, pet food and dishes, fish, bait, game meat, toiletries and bug spray.

Any harvested animal carcasses should be properly stored and if hung, it should be at least 100 yards from the campsite.