Forest Service reminds visitors of fire closures
news@skyhinews.com
As the weather warms up, the Sulphur Ranger District is reminding the public that closures remain in place for the Williams Fork and East Troublesome fires.
As soon as road and trail conditions allow, officials said Forest Service personnel will be focused on assessing and stabilizing the burned areas. Work could include pulling culverts, digging water bars on trails to prevent erosion, installing signs, mitigating hazards and removing burned infrastructure.
These lands, roads, trails and campgrounds are expected to remain largely closed to the public until critical needs can be addressed.
Additionally, many National Forest roads around Grand County remain seasonally closed until mid-June. The Forest Service office in Granby remains closed to walk-in traffic, but most items are now available to purchase online or through the phone.
Visitors should make sure to plan ahead by checking the Forest’s Know Before You Go webpage at http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/alerts-notices/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Forest Service reminds visitors of fire closures
As the weather warms up, the Sulphur Ranger District is reminding the public that closures remain in place for the Williams Fork and East Troublesome fires.