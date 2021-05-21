Forest Service reminds visitors of fire closures

As the weather warms up, the Sulphur Ranger District is reminding the public that closures remain in place for the Williams Fork and East Troublesome fires.

As soon as road and trail conditions allow, officials said Forest Service personnel will be focused on assessing and stabilizing the burned areas. Work could include pulling culverts, digging water bars on trails to prevent erosion, installing signs, mitigating hazards and removing burned infrastructure.

These lands, roads, trails and campgrounds are expected to remain largely closed to the public until critical needs can be addressed.

Additionally, many National Forest roads around Grand County remain seasonally closed until mid-June. The Forest Service office in Granby remains closed to walk-in traffic, but most items are now available to purchase online or through the phone.

Visitors should make sure to plan ahead by checking the Forest’s Know Before You Go webpage at http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/alerts-notices/ .