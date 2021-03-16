Forest service: Spring ideal time to prune trees

The Colorado State Forest Service is encouraging property owners to begin fire mitigation work, including tree pruning, which is best done in the late winter and early spring.

According to CSFS, pruning trees before the late spring and summer helps keep trees healthy and encourages new growth. Pruning also reduces available fuels for wildfires.

“Pruning trees during the late dormant season maximizes growth and allows the tree owner to spot problem areas and build strong structure for the long term,” said Kamie Long, supervisory forester for the CSFS.

Once flower buds or new leaves start to expand, pruning should wait until the next year. Torn, broken or dead branches, such as those that may have been damaged in the recent snowstorm, can be removed at any time of year.

The CSFS adds that it’s important to not over prune and focus on pruning branches that are rubbing, dangling on the ground or causing structural issues. For more pruning tips, go to csfs.colostate.edu.

If a job requires running a chainsaw over your head or removing large branches or entire trees, Long said it is best to contact an insured, ISA Certified Arborist, which can be found at http://www.isa-arbor.com .

CSFS also suggests mulching or chipping pruned branches. More information about Grand County’s chipping options can be found at BeWildfireReady.org.