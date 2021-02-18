Forest Service to burn slash piles near Fraser, Grand Lake

Starting Friday and continuing through the next week as conditions allow, Forest Service firefighters will be burning slash piles in Grand County.

Roughly 15-20 slash piles are planned along St. Luis Creek Road near the Fraser Experimental Forest headquarters. Pile burning is also possible around Shadow Mountain Village near Grand Lake.

Conditions for pile burning are evaluated each day to determine if ignition will take place. Ignitions are generally expected to begin after 10 a.m. and will cease several hours before sunset.