Forest Service to waive fees for Public Lands Day, Veterans Day

The US Forest Service for the Rocky Mountain Region will waive fees at day‐use recreation sites in Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Kansas and the Bighorn, Medicine Bow and Shoshone National Forests in Wyoming for two more days this year.

Fees will be waived on National Public Lands Day, which is this Saturday, and in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Forest Service officials said they offer several fee‐free days annually to encourage Americans to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers.

Fees for camping, cabin rentals or other permits still apply. Fees will continue to be charged at Forest Service standard amenity fee recreation sites operated by concessionaires, unless individual managers choose to participate.