Former county manager now leading vaccine task force

Kate McIntire



Former county manager Kate McIntire has taken a new position with the Colorado Vaccine Task Force, helping direct the efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

McIntire was named deputy commander for the Colorado Unified Coordination Center’s Vaccine Task Force, which supports the state’s vaccination process through logistics and supply, transportation and distribution, staffing and data management.

“I am honored to continue serving the public and to help ensure we can move optimistically forward from this pandemic,” McIntire said in a statement announcing her role. “The primary goal of the COVID Vaccine Task Force is to ensure all Coloradans are able to effectively and efficiently get the vaccine.”

The task force was initiated on Dec. 1 and McIntire started her new role Jan. 25.

With her role being remote, McIntire is able to stay in Grand County during her tenure with the task force. She’s currently contracted as deputy commander through September.

McIntire served as the county manager from April 2019 through Dec. 2020, during which she led the county’s coronavirus response and aided the response to the Williams Fork and East Troublesome fires.