Former county manager now leading vaccine task force
Former county manager Kate McIntire has taken a new position with the Colorado Vaccine Task Force, helping direct the efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.
McIntire was named deputy commander for the Colorado Unified Coordination Center’s Vaccine Task Force, which supports the state’s vaccination process through logistics and supply, transportation and distribution, staffing and data management.
“I am honored to continue serving the public and to help ensure we can move optimistically forward from this pandemic,” McIntire said in a statement announcing her role. “The primary goal of the COVID Vaccine Task Force is to ensure all Coloradans are able to effectively and efficiently get the vaccine.”
The task force was initiated on Dec. 1 and McIntire started her new role Jan. 25.
With her role being remote, McIntire is able to stay in Grand County during her tenure with the task force. She’s currently contracted as deputy commander through September.
McIntire served as the county manager from April 2019 through Dec. 2020, during which she led the county’s coronavirus response and aided the response to the Williams Fork and East Troublesome fires.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Survey could help secure fire recovery funds
Grand County is asking homeowners or tenants who lost their houses in the East Troublesome Fire to complete a survey that could help bring in recovery funds from the Small Business Administration.