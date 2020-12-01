Former Kremmling police chief delays trial; case could be headed to plea

After initially urging a speedy trial, lawyers for former Kremmling police chief Jamie Lucas have asked to delay it until April.

In an unopposed motion, defense attorney Jeffrey Eidsness cited the worsening COVID-19 pandemic as a major reason for the delay. The motion also indicates Lucas, who’s repeatedly maintained his innocence, could be willing to accept a plea deal.

“The parties are engaging in renewed plea negotiations in this case which is expected to result in the avoidance of trial,” the motion reads.

Eidsness didn’t return a request for comment on Monday. District Attorney Matt Karzen didn’t comment further on the ongoing negotiations.

The defense’s request echos comments from Judge Nicholas Catanzarite who previously pushed the trial back to December because of concerns about following guidelines and reducing the spread of the virus.

The motion noted that many of the conditions that led to Catanzarite’s earlier decision still exist and some have worsened, including the number of positive COVID cases in Grand County.

“While the parties announced on Sept. 21, 2020, that they are ready to proceed with trial, the fast-moving developments with the COVID-19 pandemic since Sept. 21 have cast serious doubt as to whether this trial can safely happen as scheduled,” the defense motion reads.

Considering the current situation, Karzen had no issues with granting the request.

The trial has been rescheduled to April 26-29.

Originally, when Judge Catanzarite moved to declare a mistrial in September, Eidsness argued against it, citing Lucas’ right to a speedy trial.

Lucas has maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and court appearances, claiming the charges were retaliatory for comments he made against the DA’s office.