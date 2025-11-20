Former office manager accused of $62K theft

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The former office manager of Mountain Madness excavation and snow plowing company in Granby has been charged with felony theft.

According to court documents filed Oct. 20, Detective Pam Starr of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office submitted an affidavit citing a forensic accountant’s review of company records.



A Grand County judge issued an arrest warrant for Sara Ann Bailey, alleging she stole more than $62,700 from the Granby-based excavation and snow removal company over three years.

Bailey filed a motion to quash the warrant on Oct. 21, claiming the allegations are false and retaliatory. She cited her permanent residence in Grand County, her job with the Dillon Public Defender’s Office, and her role as a mother of two as reasons to avoid jail while awaiting trial.

Bailey, 41, was arrested by Grand County Sheriff’s Office just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to a Sheriff’s Office arrest report.



Starr’s report found payroll advances, cash withdrawals, credit card charges, and payments to Bailey and her family members that lacked business purpose or authorization.

The alleged unauthorized transactions include:

$7,075 in unpaid payroll advances

$4,925.40 in personal expenses, including dental work and auto repairs

$12,275 in payments to Bailey’s husband, Thomas Tindle

$8,235 in questionable cash withdrawals

$19,703.93 in unauthorized credit card charges

$10,287 in unapproved salary increases

Bailey faces a charged of with Class 4 Felony for theft between $20,000 and $100,000. Bond was set at $3,000.