Four uncontested candidates win Grand County seats while write-in candidate wins another

The ballot box outside Granby Town Hall awaits more voters Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

The races for Grand County’s assessor, sheriff, surveyor and coroner went uncontested this year, so the sole candidates experienced a less-stressful election night than others on the ballot. The race for treasurer had no candidates, meaning all votes came as write-ins.

Treasurer

Marcy Wheatley has been working as the county’s treasurer since May after former treasurer Frank Delay left the role. Although Delay’s departure did not give Wheatley enough time to get on the ballot, she announced her intention to run for the position when she took it over.

Wheatley has lived in Grand County for 19 years and almost ran for the position before, but decided against it because she was homeschooling her daughter at the time. While homeschooling her daughters, Wheatley did bookkeeping and tax preparation from home on a small scale. She is also the part-time district administrator for the Kremmling fire protection district, a role she’s held since 2017.

After graduating college in 1998, Wheatley worked as a tax accountant for five years. She has also served as treasurer for several organizations in her hometown of Kremmling, including the Middle Park Cowbelles and Parshall Bible Chapel.

Wheatley won the 2022 election for Grand County Treasurer with 221 votes as of 10:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Assessor

Tom Weydert will serve his fifth term as Grand County Assessor after winning his uncontested election. Weydert can serve two more terms after this one before term limits passed last year would make him ineligible. He ran unopposed in his last election as well.

Weydert won the 2022 election for Grand County Assessor with 2,692 votes as of 10:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff

Brett Schroetlin won reelection for his position as Grand County Sheriff on Tuesday. He has served as sheriff since 2015 and will now serve until at least 2026. In a February Sky-Hi article about his campaign, Schroetlin said he was running to continue the progress the department had made collaborating with the local community and other emergency agencies.

In a candidate Q&A article, Sky-Hi asked Schroetlin how he would improve on the job he had done. He responded:

“Serving as your sheriff is an incredible honor and one that I do not take lightly. To do it correctly and make a difference, it is important that a sheriff be involved in the community daily. I remain committed to our community by being the Grand County voice on state and federal legislative efforts, navigating the new “police reform” movement, and working through my staff to continue to bring the very best law enforcement services to our community.”

With the term limits passed in November 2021, Schroetlin will be able to serve two more terms as sheriff.

Schroetlin won the 2022 election for Grand County Sheriff with 2,962 votes as of 10:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Surveyor

Warren Ward, who has served as the county’s surveyor for over 30 years, won reelection Tuesday night. He defeated Kremmling resident Jeanette Luttrell in 2018 to keep the position, but ran unopposed this year. He will be able to serve two more terms as surveyor.

Ward won the 2022 election for Grand County Surveyor with 2,710 votes as of 10:42 p.m. Tuesday.

Coroner

Tawnya Bailey won election to her first term as county coroner, replacing Brenda Bock, who retired after 15 years in the position. Bailey had been the chief deputy coroner for 10 years and said she had the skills, training and experience to do the job.

In a June Sky-Hi article covering her announcing her candidacy, Bailey spoke about the emotional element of working as a coroner.

“I’m there on the worst day of somebody’s life,” Bailey said in June. “I’m there to give answers to the survivors. … I tell them what the next steps are and help them through it. I’m there to be their rock.”

In contrast to other county offices, the coroner did not receive new term limits in the 2021 election, so Bailey could hold the position for as long, if not longer, than Bock did.

Bailey won the 2022 election for Grand County Coroner with 2,850 votes as of 10:42 p.m. Tuesday.