Fourth of July events to help you celebrate Independence Day around Grand County

Horse riders carry American flags down Agate Avenue during Granby's 2022 4th of July Parade.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Winter Park

9 a.m. — Rendezvous Run for Independence

The 5K run/walk takes participants from the Gondola Plaza at Winter Park Resort to the Rendezvous Event Center in the Town of Winter Park via the Fraser River Trail. An after party at the event center will include refreshments, awards and prize giveaways. Register online at PlayWinterPark.com before July 1 or in person at the information center July 2-3.

5:30 p.m. — Winter Park 4th of July Celebration and Concert

Music, lawn games and inflatable activity centers await families at the Rendezvous Event Center from 5:30-9 p.m. DJ Jen G will play until 7:20 p.m., when the Triple Nickel Band will start their set. At 9 p.m., DJ Jen G will take over again to play during the laser show, which will replace fireworks.

Granby

7 a.m., July 1 — Granby Fly-in & Pancake Breakfast

Visit the Granby Airport for pancakes, sausages, coffee and orange juice on the tarmac. Proceeds help send young people to the EAA Air Academy’s summer camps and provide scholarships to local graduates pursuing careers in the aviation field.

Justin Taylor served piles of pancakes at the breakfast. Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

10:30 a.m., July 1 — Gut Buster 5K Color Run

The Gut Buster’s 35th year will be an untimed fun run that will start at 10:30 a.m. outside Destination Granby, featuring color, music and a foam party at the finish. Registration is open now and fees range from $15-20, or $65 for a family.

11 a.m., July 2 — Family Bike Parade

Head to Polhamus Park between 10-11 a.m. to decorate your bike, then ride it through Granby on a route safe for all ages. The parade ends back at the park, where a Kona Shaved Ice truck will be waiting.

9:15 p.m., July 3 — Fireworks

After the 7 p.m. rodeo at the Flying Heels Arena, Granby will start its fireworks show. The start time could be between 9:15-9:30 p.m., depending on when the rodeo finishes.

Fireworks light up the night sky July 3 over the Flying Heels Rodeo Arena. Kerry Demandante/Courtesy photo

10 a.m., July 4 — 4th of July Book Sale

The Friends of Grand County Library will have thousands of items — books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and more — for sale at the Granby Library until 2 p.m. to benefit the nonprofit.

11 a.m., July 4 — 4th of July Parade and Party in the Park

Granby’s annual parade shuts down Agate Avenue and attracts enough viewers to line the streets. Arrive early to stake out a viewing spot, then head to Polhamus Park after for live music, parade awards, food, a photo booth and kids games.

Grand Lake

After Dark — Independence Day Fireworks

Grand Lake’s 30-minute fireworks show will start after dark July 4. Other activities will go on throughout the day, including the Grand Lake Rotary’s 47th annual pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and live music in the town’s restaurants.

Fireworks illuminate the calm waters of Grand Lake. Art Ferrari/Sky-Hi News archive photo

Kremmling

5-10 p.m. — Fire Up the Cliffs

Kremmling’s unique celebration begins at 5 p.m. in the Town Square with a barbecue dinner, block party, live music and beer garden. At dark , the town sets off fireworks from the cliffs.