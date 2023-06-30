Fourth of July events to help you celebrate Independence Day around Grand County
Winter Park
9 a.m. — Rendezvous Run for Independence
The 5K run/walk takes participants from the Gondola Plaza at Winter Park Resort to the Rendezvous Event Center in the Town of Winter Park via the Fraser River Trail. An after party at the event center will include refreshments, awards and prize giveaways. Register online at PlayWinterPark.com before July 1 or in person at the information center July 2-3.
5:30 p.m. — Winter Park 4th of July Celebration and Concert
Music, lawn games and inflatable activity centers await families at the Rendezvous Event Center from 5:30-9 p.m. DJ Jen G will play until 7:20 p.m., when the Triple Nickel Band will start their set. At 9 p.m., DJ Jen G will take over again to play during the laser show, which will replace fireworks.
Granby
7 a.m., July 1 — Granby Fly-in & Pancake Breakfast
Visit the Granby Airport for pancakes, sausages, coffee and orange juice on the tarmac. Proceeds help send young people to the EAA Air Academy’s summer camps and provide scholarships to local graduates pursuing careers in the aviation field.
10:30 a.m., July 1 — Gut Buster 5K Color Run
The Gut Buster’s 35th year will be an untimed fun run that will start at 10:30 a.m. outside Destination Granby, featuring color, music and a foam party at the finish. Registration is open now and fees range from $15-20, or $65 for a family.
11 a.m., July 2 — Family Bike Parade
Head to Polhamus Park between 10-11 a.m. to decorate your bike, then ride it through Granby on a route safe for all ages. The parade ends back at the park, where a Kona Shaved Ice truck will be waiting.
9:15 p.m., July 3 — Fireworks
After the 7 p.m. rodeo at the Flying Heels Arena, Granby will start its fireworks show. The start time could be between 9:15-9:30 p.m., depending on when the rodeo finishes.
10 a.m., July 4 — 4th of July Book Sale
The Friends of Grand County Library will have thousands of items — books, CDs, DVDs, puzzles and more — for sale at the Granby Library until 2 p.m. to benefit the nonprofit.
11 a.m., July 4 — 4th of July Parade and Party in the Park
Granby’s annual parade shuts down Agate Avenue and attracts enough viewers to line the streets. Arrive early to stake out a viewing spot, then head to Polhamus Park after for live music, parade awards, food, a photo booth and kids games.
Grand Lake
After Dark — Independence Day Fireworks
Grand Lake’s 30-minute fireworks show will start after dark July 4. Other activities will go on throughout the day, including the Grand Lake Rotary’s 47th annual pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. and live music in the town’s restaurants.
Kremmling
5-10 p.m. — Fire Up the Cliffs
Kremmling’s unique celebration begins at 5 p.m. in the Town Square with a barbecue dinner, block party, live music and beer garden. At dark, the town sets off fireworks from the cliffs.
