Frank DeLay eager to get to work as ‘county’s banker’

Frank DeLay



Husband and wife Frank and Kristie DeLay are poised to enter public service following a rather successful election night for the couple.

“That’s true,” Frank DeLay said over the phone Wednesday afternoon, adding that he’s excited to get to work as “the county’s banker” while his wife is eager to join Granby’s board of trustees.

Both Frank and Kristie DeLay decided to run for public office this year. As of Wednesday morning, they each held significant leads in their respective races.

While Grand County’s votes are still being counted, Frank DeLay was up 4,054 to 3,260 votes in the treasurer’s race against Democrat Teri Tanton, while his wife was the leading vote-getter among Granby’s trustee candidates, both as of Wednesday morning.

As treasurer, Frank DeLay said his first mission would be to increase public reporting at the treasurer’s office, as he brings his deep background in banking to the position.

New to the government sphere, DeLay also hopes his fresh perspective will help him find more ways to better serve Grand County’s taxpayers, its special taxing districts, the county and anyone the treasurer’s office deals with in actions like foreclosures.

“I’ll also be focusing on seeing what I can do to help improve the returns the county receives on the funds it invests and bring my banking background to bear in that area,” DeLay said. “My big thing is that I want try to get more information that’s available to folks, just so they know what’s going on.”

DeLay also expressed his gratitude for all the support he received throughout the 2020 election.