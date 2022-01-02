Fraser accepting Christmas trees for bonfire

In preparation for the upcoming Fire and Ice event, Fraser is taking natural Christmas trees at Mural Park through January with plans for a community bonfire.

Trees can be dropped off at the park, located behind Fraser Valley Distilling, through Jan. 31. A $5 donation is suggested per tree with the money going to the Fraser Valley Arts.

Come the evening of Feb. 5, Fraser will host the Fire and Ice event featuring live music, fireworks, a lighted walk and a bonfire and ice sculpture torching.

The donated trees will help fuel the bonfire.