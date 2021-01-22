Fraser approves first deed-restricted purchase

Fraser’s board moved forward with its first purchase agreement restricting the occupants of a home to full-time residents on Wednesday.

In exchange for $25,000, the owner of a property in Fraser has agreed that the home will always be occupied by at least one full-time working resident employed in the county.

According to the agreement, someone who works an average of at least 30 hours per week at a Grand County business must live in that property as his or her primary residence. This agreement also restricts the property from being used for rentals lasting fewer than 30 days.

The homeowner will submit a written statement verifying these requirements yearly.

Fraser rolled out the deed restriction program, which aims to increase workforce housing, early last year. Property owners interested in the program can find out more on the town’s website at http://www.frasercolorado.com.

Wednesday’s property was the first to be approved for the program and town leaders described the event as “exciting.” The board approved the deed restriction unanimously.

The Fraser trustees decided to wait until their next meeting to vote on a cure of default for an annexation agreement at Rendezvous West Mountain, but did approve a memorandum of understand with Mountain Family Center for the annual Drop Hunger Fundraiser.

Also on Wednesday, the Fraser board discussed three different items in executive session related to negotiations including one topic involving the town’s water attorney. The executive session lasted for two and a half hours.