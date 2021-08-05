Fraser catches CPW Fishing is Fun grant
news@skyhinews.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $650,000 to eight Fishing is Fun projects, including $11,100 for an aerator, bench, shade and shelter at the South Pond Aerator in Fraser.
All of the approved projects are geared to improve angling opportunities in Colorado. The approved projects include improved angling access, habitat improvement, and trail and boat access.
Other funding recipients include projects that will protect and improve a threatened fishery on the eastern plains, build a new fishing pier and boat docks at Lake San Cristobal in Hinsdale County, and develop new angler access at Kyger Open Space in Windsor.
