Fraser chosen for Revitalizing Main Street funding

A rendering of the proposed improvements to the Fraser Mural Park, funded by the Revitalizing Main Street program.

Courtesy Fraser

Fraser has been awarded an almost $100,000 Revitalizing Main Street grant to construct a community park in downtown.

The Revitalizing Main Street program chose Fraser to be one of three recipients of funding this round, along with New Castle and Buena Vista. Fraser received $96,749 to install seating, shade structures and bike infrastructure at the Fraser Mural Park.

“We feel the additions will improve the feel of the downtown area and provide a space for the local community and tourists to gather, take a break from hiking and biking the surrounding trails or enjoy a bite to eat from one of the surrounding restaurants,” said Sarah Wieck, Fraser’s marketing and communications manager.

Previously, the mural park was empty, until the coronavirus pandemic pushed the town to utilize it for the Fraser Mural Festival and then later as an outdoor community space, which will now be more permanent.

Wieck said the project will not only beautify a previously empty lot, but also allow it to be utilized for more town events while the Public Arts Committee raises funds for the future arts center.

Fraser received the second highest grant in the round, with Colorado Department of Transportation Director Shoshana Lew saying the project illustrated the goal of the program, which is to improve safety and offer long-term transportation benefits.

“These projects will positively impact each community into the future,” Lew said.

Work in Fraser is expected to begin in August with a goal of early fall completion.

In other business:

• On Wednesday, the town board decided against dissolving the water and wastewater committee, deciding instead to reinvest in the group. The board plans to have a joint meeting with the committee in the future to set goals and a meeting schedule.

• The town’s 2020 audit was in good shape, per a presentation from Paul Backes of McMahon and Associates. Backes did recommend that town staff strengthen their password policies to avoid cybersecurity concerns.