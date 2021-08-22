Fraser considers church remodel

A floor plan for a potential remodel of the Fraser Historic Church to make room for more community programming.

Fraser Town Government

Fraser’s historic church may get a new life as a programming center for the town and the Fraser Valley Recreation District to utilize for community classes and services.

On Wednesday, the Fraser town board heard a proposal from Economic Development Director Sarah Wieck about remodeling the church to include new classroom and storage space for art and creative classes.

The space will be used to support Fraser’s recent expansion to its public arts offerings while the town’s Public Arts Committee continues to fundraise for its ultimate goal of building the Fraser Center for Creative Arts, a $5 million project.

“The discussion was that we use the historic church in the meantime,” Wieck told the board Wednesday. “I think if we can make this happen, it would change the neighborhood.”

The idea would be to build an addition on the east side of the church to house the new classrooms and storage, while maintaining the existing space. Wieck clarified that the church doesn’t have a historical designation, but rather a community history, which the town wants to preserve.

“We want to keep the integrity of the building, like the front bell tower,” Wieck said. “A lot of the idea is to have the space be really flexible.”

She added that next steps would be to get more detailed designs and a cost estimate for the work.

Trustees were supportive of the idea, with many proposing the project expand to include a second-floor with affordable housing.

“The need is there, so it might complicate some things, but it’d be worth the complication,” Trustee Eileen Waldow said of adding units to the design.

In other business:

• Xcel told trustees that it hopes to begin construction on a six inch gas reinforcement pipeline as soon as next week, which would, once finished, end the natural gas moratorium for new customers in the Fraser Valley that was implemented in June.

• The board passed a water master plan that outlines how the town should oversee and manage its water supplies.