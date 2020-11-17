On the agenda: Fraser developments default on agreements

Fraser is planning to issue default notices to two developments for failing to follow the terms of their annexation agreements.

Rendezvous and Grand Park have both defaulted on annexation agreements with the town by missing an Oct. 31 deadline to file paperwork for the agreements, according to the town.

The town says Grand Park has yet to file its annual audit for attainable housing in the neighborhood, while Rendezvous needs to dedicate or convey a piece of land, known as 4E, to the town.

Both developments have 30 days to rectify the paperwork before the town board can take further action.

Town Manager Jeff Durbin said he expects both developments to file their paperwork before the 30 day deadline.

If that doesn’t happen, the board will look to the annexation agreements’ remedies, Durbin said.

Development in Fraser has been contentious lately, with residents raising concerns about an open space in Grand Park, among other things.

The board is expected to vote on whether to issue the default notices at 7 p.m. Wednesday during the regular town hall meeting. The meeting will be streamed on Zoom, with the link at the top of the agenda, for those wanting to participate.

Also on Wednesday’s agenda, the board plans to approve its 2021 budget, which looks similar to last year’s budget. The town plans to build up its emergency fund in 2021, as well as increase funding for the town’s deed restriction program and street improvements.