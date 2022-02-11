Fraser Eagles soar in hockey

The Fraser Valley Hockey Association’s squirt team celebrates a win. The team went undefeated this season, sending them to the state championship games in March.

Ashley Bobo/Courtesy photo

Fraser Valley Youth Hockey ended their league play with three very successful teams.

Fraser’s squirt team ended the regular season undefeated with 16 league wins, putting them in first place going into the Colorado Recreational Hockey League playoffs. The squirt team is also first in the state rankings, qualifying them for the state championship tournament.

The team attributes their success to many hours on the ice with their coaching staff. Luke Steckler, Mark Mirabito, John Cavera and Zach Madson. This season, every player has been able to score and every goalie has recorded a shutout, totaling eight this season.

Fraser’s peewee team ended their season with a record of 12-4, putting them in second place in the standings heading into the playoffs. The peewee team is also sitting in second place in the state rankings, qualifying them for the state championship tournament as well.

The peewee team is coached by Justin McGuan, John Glancey and Cavera.

Fraser’s bantam team is small but mighty and get to boast about an undefeated season under the leadership of their head coach, Cavera. With a record of 15-0, they sit at the top of both the league and state standings heading into the end of season tournaments.

The league playoffs will take place Feb. 26-27. The state championship tournament will be held on March 10-13.

Fraser Valley Hockey Association’s youngest team, the mites team has also had a successful season of scrimmages and tournament play. They will be playing in one more tournament in early March, led by coaches Nick Waldow and Todd Kamin.

To learn more about Fraser Valley Hockey, visit fraservalleyhockey.com or follow the Fraser Valley Hockey Association on Facebook to watch the live streams of the championship games.