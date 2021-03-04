Fraser explores support for KFFR





Fraser’s leaders want to support a local nonprofit radio station but asked the group to come back with a more specific request before moving forward.

KFFR 88.3 is a community radio station in the Fraser Valley that went on the air in 2015. President Denis Moynihan came to the board requesting $20,000 as an investment to aid the station.

Moynihan explained that the pandemic has hit the nonprofit radio station hard. He said he was approaching Fraser first as a way to show local support for the effort before approaching other, non-local donors.

Moynihan emphasized that any grant money would be carefully stewarded with the dollars helping to sustain baseline operations, leverage support from other local institutions and fast-track the process for a permanent tower site on public land.

Trustees spoke highly of the radio station, which the town supported with an $8,830 grant in 2019. All saw the benefit of having KFFR in the Valley but agreed that $20,000 was too big of an ask for such broad use.

Trustees requested that Moynihan come back with a narrowed funding request. Because of the impacts from the pandemic, staff was also directed to work with the station to see if the business enhancements grant program, which covers COVID-19 upgrades, might work with any of KFFR’s request as well.

In other business:

• The board appointed two new members to the Economic Development Advisory Committee after objections were raised by the public over the previous blind ballot previously used to appoint the members. To comply with Colorado Open Meetings Law, the trustees voted in open session to appoint Autumn Bishop and Kelsey Young to the committee.

Trustees also approved an ordinance expanding the eligibility for EDAC members to include all residents in the Fraser Valley Metropolitan District.

• Trustees approved an improvement agreement with Cornerstone Winter Park Holdings related to Grand Park Drive. In the agreement, the developer agreed to construct road improvements by June 30. A separate but related agreement for Old Victory Road is forthcoming.

• The timeline for hiring a new town manager was outlined in a workshop with the hope being to have the position filled by July 6. As for the replacement of Trustee Ryan Barwick, whose resignation is impending, the trustees hope to advertise applications for three to four weeks before interviewing and appointing a new board member sometime in April. The new trustee will serve through April 2022.

• The board agreed to support the High Country Stampede Rodeo with $300, which will make the town a banner sponsor.

• Staff informed the board that the deed restriction offer made to Kelsey Young was declined because he didn’t meet the employment requirements for the program. Fraser currently has no deed restrictions.