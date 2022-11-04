Fraser Fire & Ice festival will include new snow sculpture championships

The bonfire draws a crowd during the 2021 Fraser Fire & Ice festival. This year's festival will also include the Colorado Snow Sculpture Championships.

Town of Fraser/Courtesy Photo

On the heels of Fraser’s inaugural Fire and Ice success in February 2022, the Town of Fraser has announced next year’s winter celebration will be on Feb. 11. The bonfire, fireworks and hot chocolate will return, and, new for 2023, it will also include the Colorado Snow Sculpture Championships, with winners announced at Fire and Ice.

Fire and Ice will come together at the Fraser River Valley Lions Club fishing ponds. Organizers are excited by the addition of the Snow Sculpture Championships.

“We have been building a strong portfolio of destination events centered around creativity, and adding snow sculpture is a great complement to our other signature event, the August Mural Festival,” said Sarah Wieck, marketing and communications manager for the town of Fraser. “We expect significant visitation from the Fraser Valley, Front Range, and other mountain towns to see the amazing sculptures.”

Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for the people’s choice contest if they make a donation to Fraser Valley Arts, the nonprofit created to fund, build and operate the Fraser Center for the Creative Arts.