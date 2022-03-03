Fraser geologist running for Mountain Parks Electric board

Geologist Cray Healy is running for a seat on the board of Mountain Parks Electric.

Cray Healy / Courtesy Photo

Geologist, resource management expert and land conservation specialist Cray Healy is running for Mountain Parks Electric’s District 2 Director seat in May.

Healy, who lives near Fraser and has been a Mountain Parks Electric member since 1982, has served on several boards in the community, including the Grand Huts Association and the Colorado Headwaters Land Trust. He has also volunteered as a Winter Park Resort ski patroller since 1977.

Mountain Parks Electric’s Board of Directors is made up of seven people representing different areas of Grand County. District 2 encompasses the Fraser and Winter Park areas on the west side of US Highway 40.

District 2 is currently represented by Richard A. Zieff, who has served in the role since 2003.

Mountain Parks Electric’s May election will vote in directors for Districts 2 and 5 for four-year terms. District 5 covers Grand Lake.

The election will take place at the May 14 annual meeting at Middle Park High School and ballots will be mailed out prior to April 19 for eligible voters in the districts. In-person voting will also be available during the annual meeting.

Ballots can be returned by mail or dropped off to Mountain Parks Electric in Granby.

Learn more about Healy on his website, http://www.CrayforMPE.com .