Fraser has new dog grooming enterprise

Playing on the motto of the Town of Fraser, Tenille Obe has opened her new pet grooming business, Leaving Pawnet Earth, on Eisenhower Drive in Fraser.

The upper Fraser Valley has a new dog grooming shop.

Leaving Pawnet Earth has officially opened its doors after owner Tenille Obe completed a 12-week course in dog grooming and dog care. The new business offers “out of this world pet care and grooming.”

“I’ve been taking care of the pets of locals for quite a while,” Obe said. “But now I’ve moved up to being a professional groomer working out of my location in Fraser.”

Leaving Pawnet Earth is located at 200 Eisenhower Drive the intersection of Eisenhower and Railroad Ave. The shop offers a convenient location for dog owners to drop off their best friends for professional grooming.

“I am looking forward to using my professional grooming skills on the pets of locals and visitors,” she said.

The shop has a full line of pet-grooming equipment in place, including a large bath, grooming table, special dog-specific blow dryer and more. The business also features a waiting area and a holding area for dogs.

Obe attained the grade of Professional Groomer 1 after completing a course in professional pet grooming at Dogs’ Own Grooming School on the Colorado Front Range.

She worked with Enterprise Facilitor Patrick Brower of the Grand Enterprise Initiative in planning and starting her new business.

She can be reaching by calling 970-725-7364 or by e-mail at leavingpawnetearth@gmail.com.