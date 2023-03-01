Fraser hockey teams advance on to state championships

The Bantam hockey team will advance on to the state championships

Bantam league championship

Three of the Fraser Valley Hockey Association teams spent the weekend in league championship games for the Colorado Recreational Hockey League. The Squirt, Peewee and Bantam teams advanced throughout the weekend.

All teams played with heart and great skill. The Squirt team was defeated in a very close game. However, the Peewee and Bantam teams dominated their games winning the championship at both the 12U and 14U levels.

The hockey association is proud to announce that these three teams will be continuing to the state championship tournament starting on March 3.

Fraser Valley Hockey Association/courtesy photo

For more information on how you can cheer these teams on, visit FraserValleyHockey.com or Fraser Valley Hockey Association on Facebook.