 Fraser hockey teams advance on to state championships | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Fraser hockey teams advance on to state championships

News News |

Staff report
Fraser Valley Hockey Association/courtesy photo
The Bantam hockey team will advance on to the state championships
Bantam league championship

Three of the Fraser Valley Hockey Association teams spent the weekend in league championship games for the Colorado Recreational Hockey League.  The Squirt, Peewee and Bantam teams advanced throughout the weekend. 

All teams played with heart and great skill.  The Squirt team was defeated in a very close game.  However, the Peewee and Bantam teams dominated their games winning the championship at both the 12U and 14U levels.  

The hockey association is proud to announce that these three teams will be continuing to the state championship tournament starting on March 3. 

Fraser’s Peewee and Bantam teams dominated their games winning the championship at both the 12U and 14U levels.
Fraser Valley Hockey Association/courtesy photo

For more information on how you can cheer these teams on, visit FraserValleyHockey.comor Fraser Valley Hockey Association on Facebook.

More Like This, Tap A Topic
fraserhockeynewssports
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 