Fraser hosting meet and greet for manager candidates

Fraser is inviting the public to meet its three finalists for the town manager position in an informal setting at Town Hall.

From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, candidates Ed Cannon, of Wellington, Erin Hirn of Mineral Point, Wisconsin and Greg Brinck from Cedaredge will be at town hall for conversations with locals about the job.

Fraser identified Cannon, Hirn and Brinck as the finalists out of 15 applicants. All three have experience in government administration and interim Town Manager Wesley LaVanchy spoke highly of the candidates to the board.

Following the meet and greet, the candidates will receive a tour of the town on Wednesday and will have interviews with both town staff and the board later that day.