Fraser hotel employee charged with sexually assaulting guest

Devin Mulholland, 22



An employee of the Holiday Inn in Fraser was arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted an individual who stayed at the hotel while he was working.

According to the arrest affidavit, Devin Mulholland, 22, is accused of forcing his way into the person’s hotel room while delivering towels during his shift on July 18 before sexually assaulting and choking the hotel guest.

The alleged attack lasted around 30 minutes. The affidavit says the victim told a friend what happened the next morning, and it was reported to the hotel’s on-duty manager and general manager, who fired Mulholland.

The affidavit states that the general manager believed the guest didn’t want to file a police report initially. However, the individual reported the alleged assault to police on July 21.

Mulholland allegedly texted the guest a day after the alleged assault to apologize for the night before, as he asserted he was too intoxicated to remember much.

While police were investigating the allegations, another hotel employee who was working at the time told them Mulholland appeared visibly intoxicated on July 18. According to the affidavit, police also found evidence Mulholland accessed the guest’s information on the hotel’s reservation system.

The affidavit adds that the general manager allowed investigators to perform a forensic exam on the hotel’s camera system, but investigators encountered an error message when they originally tried to open the video files.

Mulholland was charged with sexual assault and second degree assault. He bonded out of the Grand County Jail on July 29, and he’s scheduled to be in court on Aug. 18.

Efforts to seek comment from the Holiday Inn were unsuccessful. Mulholland is currently being represented by the public defender’s office.