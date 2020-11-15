Fraser installs top tier EV charging station
Fraser recently completed the installation of an electric vehicle charging station at the Lions Ponds next to Safeway.
The charging station is a Level 3, which means it can charge a vehicle up to 80% in 45 minutes to an hour compared to five to eight hours on a Level 2 charging station.
The town anticipates the station will be open to the public by the last week in November.
Grants from Mountain Parks Electric and the Colorado Energy Office paid for the installation of the new fast-charging station.
The Lions Ponds station is the only fast-charging station in Grand County, though other stations are located in Winter Park, Fraser and Kremmling.
