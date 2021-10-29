Fraser Lions Club awards over $68,000 to local groups

The Fraser River Valley Lions Club, through its Lions Club Foundation of Fraser Valley, awarded grants totaling $68,200 to 31 local nonprofits and other groups working to better the community.

The Fraser River Valley Lions Club raises funds year-long through activities including a golf tournament, management of the local campgrounds for the US Forest Service, Christmas tree sales and volunteering as Powder Partners at Winter Park Resort.

These funds go back to the community in three ways: through this annual grant program, $68,200; high school and early educator scholarships, $32,100; and vision care assistance programs, $10,000.

“Our Lions Club members work hard all year to raise money so we can put it right back into the community,” Lions Club President Tim Myers said. “This grant program is the single largest way the Lions Club gives back to our community through our local non-profits.”

Learn more about the Lions Club at fraservalleylions.org.