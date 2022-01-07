Fraser makes offer on land for affordable housing

Fraser’s town board approved an offer on a large piece of land for the purposes of building deed restricted workforce housing units.

Following an executive session on Wednesday, Fraser trustees unanimously agreed to approve an offer on the property, accompanied by cheers and tears.

“Through tears of joy, it’s a yes,” Trustee Kaydee Fisher said during the vote. “This is so awesome.”

Town Manager Ed Cannon explained that details about the offer and the land are sparse right now until the town is under contract. However, Cannon did say the land is more than 10 acres and could help make a significant dent in the housing need.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity for the town,” he said.

Fraser also applied for a grant under a state program called Operation Turnkey, which could cover up to 80% of the cost of the land.

The offer approved by the board is subject to Fraser receiving grant money, but Cannon said he felt confident that Fraser will get the Operation Turnkey funds.

Cannon said the contract may move forward within the week.