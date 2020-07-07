Fraser mandates face masks in public

Fraser enacted an emergency ordinance on Tuesday outlining a mask mandate inside businesses and when social distancing can’t be followed, effective immediately.

The ordinance requires people to wear a mask when entering and inside local businesses, as well as outside when a six foot distance can’t be maintained.

“It’s not an easy decision, but to protect our community, get our kids back to school this fall and have a ski season, that’s why we’re doing this,” said Mayor Philip Vandernail.

Those who refuse to wear a mask can be fined $50 on the first offense, $250 on the second and $500 on the third or consecutive offenses.

The town will be working with local businesses to provide disposable masks and signage to help encourage voluntary compliance.

Fraser Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor told the board on Tuesday that it would help the police department enforce the rule if businesses take on the initial responsibility of informing people of the mask mandate.

“I see this as a secondary priority for us,” Trainor said. “If (businesses) come across someone who refuses to put a mask on and refuses to leave, I believe it would be appropriate for us to step in at that point, but I don’t see us as stationing ourselves at businesses, telling people to put masks on.”

Winter Park Town Council is considering adopting the same ordinance at its meeting Tuesday night.