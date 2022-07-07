Fraser Medical Clinic welcomes new doctor

Dr. Anna Johanson, the newest doctor at the Fraser Medical Clinic, stands in front of pine trees.

Fraser Medical Clinic/Courtesy Photo

Dr. Anna Johanson joined the Fraser Medical Clinic in December, 2021, and is now taking new patients. She also covers for Dr. Astrid Lampey and Dr. Patrick Barry, the married couple who run the clinic, when they are out of the office.

A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Johanson studied environmental science at Antioch College in Ohio. She worked in environmental health, community organizing and as an artist before going to medical school at the University of Colorado.

Johanson completed her residency at St. Anthony’s Family Medicine Residency in Westminster and stayed at the Denver-area hospital for three years as a clinical faculty member. Her husband, Timothy Herbst, grew up in Grand County, and the couple moved with their two children from Denver to be closer to family.

The Fraser Medical Clinic’s website lists Johanson as a board-certified Family Medicine specialist.

“(Johanson) is passionate about preventive medicine and caring for the medically underserved in her community,” Lampey wrote in an email to Sky-Hi News. “She especially enjoys pediatrics, women’s health, urgent care, and procedures.”

Lampey wrote that Johanson has enjoyed her time at the clinic and is excited to join the Grand County community.