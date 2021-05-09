Fraser names town manager finalists

Fraser has identified three finalists for town manager who the town board is scheduled to interview later in May.

Of the 15 candidates who applied for the town manager position, the board named Ed Cannon, of Wellington, Erin Hirn of Mineral Point, Wisconsin and Greg Brinck from Cedaredge as finalists for the position.

“I personally think this is a good pool of candidates you have,” Interim Town Manager Wesley LaVanchy told the board Wednesday. “I think you’re going to have some good conversations.”

Cannon most recently served as the town administrator for Wellington through April 2020 and has a background serving as city administrator in Illinois, as well as owning his own roofing business and serving in the US Air Force. Cannon has a degree in political science and a masters in public administration from the University of Montevallo and Northern Illinois University, respectively.

Hirn has served in a few local government administrative positions, including in Mineral Point and Brown Deer, Wisconsin, as well as in health care customer service. Hirn’s masters in public administration comes from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and she also has a political science and business administration degree from Alverno College.

Brinck has gathered the majority of his experience in Cedaredge, first as an intern and now as a town administrator. Brinck got his sociology degree from the University of Kansas before heading to the University of Colorado Denver for his masters in public administration.

The three finalists will get a tour of Fraser on May 19 before scheduled interviews with the town board at 4 p.m. The board is expected to go into executive session following the interviews to make a final decision.

Town officials are also planning an informal public meet and greet for candidates as well.

The town manager position was left open by the November 2020 resignation of former Town Manager Jeff Durbin, who had served the town in various roles since 2004.

In other business:

• Trustees approved a new fee and rental agreement for the Historic Fraser Church and Community Center. The fees increased to cover maintenance and operation costs for the building and are now set at $45 for up to three hours, $90 for three to six hours and $135 for a full day. Weddings will cost $250 and funerals are free for locals and $100 for non-locals. Non-profit rates were also approved, as well as cleaning costs and a key replacement fee.