Fraser narrows interim town manager search

The Town of Fraser announced three candidates will be interviewed in the search for an interim town manager.

Applications were vetted for multiple candidates, with the town choosing three finalists. The finalists are Valerie Remington, Wesley LaVanchy and Edward Cannon.

The three finalists will go through two rounds of interviews with town staff and the town board with the intent of making a decision on Dec. 9 or 10.

Fraser’s Town Manager Jeff Durbin announced his resignation in November, but agreed to stay on to help the town through the process of selecting a replacement.