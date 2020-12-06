Fraser narrows interim town manager search
The Town of Fraser announced three candidates will be interviewed in the search for an interim town manager.
Applications were vetted for multiple candidates, with the town choosing three finalists. The finalists are Valerie Remington, Wesley LaVanchy and Edward Cannon.
The three finalists will go through two rounds of interviews with town staff and the town board with the intent of making a decision on Dec. 9 or 10.
Fraser’s Town Manager Jeff Durbin announced his resignation in November, but agreed to stay on to help the town through the process of selecting a replacement.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User