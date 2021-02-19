Fraser offers support to Fisher’s Bar

Mayor says he was not privy to targeted restriction discussions

Fraser’s board wants to help out a local business restricted by current COVID-19 regulations.

Following a new public health order impacting two local businesses in Grand County, including Fisher’s Bar in Fraser, the town trustees held an executive session Wednesday related to the restriction.

Grand County Public Health implemented Level Red restrictions — meaning no indoor dining — on these two restaurants in response to rising case rates related to a COVID-19 outbreak at Winter Park Resort.

The owners of Fisher’s have been vocal in their disdain and the financial impact of the targeted restrictions, which public health officials said was put in place to avoid further reaching restrictions.

In public, Fraser trustees expressed an interest in financially assisting the local business. The board unanimously approved a motion to put $25,000 into a program established during previous Level Red restrictions.

Any Fraser bars or restaurants shutdown due to public health restrictions, which at the moment is only Fisher’s Bar, can go through a process to apply for assistance as needed from the town.

Mayor Philip Vandernail also made a brief statement on the town’s exclusion from the public health decision.

“I was not involved with the public health department — the Grand County health department nor Colorado health department — in making this decision whatsoever,” Vandernail said. “I had no conversations with Darcy (Selenke) or Abbie (Baker) or anybody from the state. I was not even invited to the meeting.”

The trustees said they hope to work with the county to get those funds reimbursed through the CARES Act.

“We’re going to want this money back at some point,” Vandernail said.

In other business:

• The board held a workshop with the developer of Rendezvous on a possible affordable housing unit along US Highway 40 north of the East Grand Fire station. Plans are preliminary, but the town expressed interest in working with the developer.

• The trustees reinstated the business enhancement grant program, adding $50,000 to the funds, which local businesses can apply to use for COVID-19 upgrades or exterior enhancement.

• Autumn Bishop and Kelsey Young were appointed to the Economic Development Committee.