Fraser officials waive pay, donate it to local nonprofit

Several elected Fraser officials waived their compensation from the last few years, which the Town Board donated to the Grand Foundation to help support services during the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

Trustee Ryan Barwick and committee members Nick Swanson, Francie deVos and Ken Ball all waived their compensation for their meeting attendance in 2017-2019, totaling $5,525.

Barwick specifically asked the town if his compensation could be donated to the Grand Foundation or another local nonprofit.

“I just wanted it to go back into the community to help,” Barwick said.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Since the committee members who waived their pay didn’t specify where they wanted the money to go, the other trustees agreed that donating the money would be the best use of the funds.

Mayor Pro Tem Eileen Waldow suggested the money go to Mountain Family Center to help the nonprofit continue its services, including stocking food pantries, offering senior meals and providing rent and utility assistance.

Barwick agreed and the board unanimously approved the donation.

In other business: