Fraser OK’s grant ask for trail

Fraser will be asking Colorado Parks and Wildlife for a $250,000 grant to help build a trail west of the Fraser River.

On Wednesday, the town board approved a resolution supporting the grant request and promising a matching contribution to the project. The trail would run through the Cozens Ranch Open Space from the Lions Ponds to Rendezvous Road, about 2.2 miles.

The trail has been rerouted to avoid the majority of wetlands in the area, which will require a small portion to be on private property. The property owner has agreed to provide a trail easement.

The only change that Fraser trustees had to the grant application was to rename the trail from Lunch Loop to Mary Ann’s Loop. Mary Ann Klanke helped to spearhead the original Fraser River Trail.

The town committed to contributing $62,500 to the project with $15,000 coming from the town’s conservation trust fund and $47,500 from the trail capital expenditures fund. Town Planner Catherine Trotter added that the town is in a good position to move forward with the construction permit.

In other business:

• The board approved pursuing a railroad rights-of-way permit for replacement of an aging sewer. The service to get the permit will cost $15,000, which was not budgeted but could come from other available funds.

• Trustees appointed Kent Whitmer of Whitmer Law Firm as the town’s new attorney. Rod McGowan, who has served as the town’s attorney for decades, is retiring at the end of the month. He will stay on as a consultant for a period of time to facilitate the transition.

• The board held two executive sessions related to litigation and property acquisition, but made no public decisions.