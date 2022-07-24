Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership seeks public comment on new housing assessment

Willa Williford, owner of Williford, LLC, presents key findings of a housing assessment that her company conducted for the Fraser River Housing Partnership on Thursday.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

In a conference room at the Sun Outdoors Event Center on Thursday, the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership presented a working draft of their 2022 housing needs assessment. Williford, LLC conducted the assessment, and its owner, Willa Williford, led the presentation.

The 74-page working draft features key findings from the assessment, like the estimated 645-730 additional housing units needed in the valley between now and 2027. The partnership encouraged members of the public to attend the event to learn, comment and questions.

Community members can still make their voices heard, though. One of the last steps in finalizing the housing assessment is taking public comment. The partnership’s website has a form to collect them and a copy of the working draft . Public comment will close July 29, and Williford said the final assessment will be published Aug. 5.

The meeting also included a summary of the partnership’s recent community survey, which gauged interest in a 2-mill property tax ballot measure that would create dedicated funding for the partnership. The presentation is posted on the partnership’s website as well.