Fraser River Valley Lions Club offers free pop-up meals
The Fraser River Valley Lions Club, in participation with various restaurants, will be providing free meals at different pop-up locations in the Fraser Valley throughout the month.
Meals are available throughout May starting Monday. Each location will have meals available while supplies last.
This week’s meals start 8-10 a.m. Monday at The Roastery in Fraser. Tuesday, free meals will be available 4-6 p.m. at the Strip & Tail in Winter Park.
Wednesday’s free meal will be from 4-6 p.m. at The Pub in Winter Park. and Thursday’s will be from 8-10 a.m. at Carver’s in Winter Park. Friday’s meal will be from 12-2 p.m. at Sharkey’s in Fraser.
For more information, go to fraservalleylions.org.
