Fraser seeking applications for open board seat

Fraser’s town board is taking applications for a vacant seat on the governing body.

Those interested in the position can send a letter of interest, a resume and application to Fraser online at bit.ly/3l3YvQG before 3 p.m. Friday.

Only Fraser voters who have lived in town for at least one year and are citizens are eligible to apply.

The town board will interview applicants on April 7 before appointing a candidate.

Fraser’s board meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.