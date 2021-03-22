Fraser seeking applications for open board seat
Fraser’s town board is taking applications for a vacant seat on the governing body.
Those interested in the position can send a letter of interest, a resume and application to Fraser online at bit.ly/3l3YvQG before 3 p.m. Friday.
Only Fraser voters who have lived in town for at least one year and are citizens are eligible to apply.
The town board will interview applicants on April 7 before appointing a candidate.
Fraser’s board meets at 6 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
