Fraser selects Mountain Affordable Housing Development to head Victoria Village

The town of Fraser awarded Mountain Affordable Housing Development as the developer for the Victoria Village affordable housing project on Dec. 7, 2022. The town first imagined the affordable housing development in the 1980s; it's finally slated for 2024 construction.

Town of Fraser/Courtesy Image

The Victoria Village affordable housing project in Fraser is ready for the next phase in its development, now under the helm of the Mountain Affordable Housing Development.

On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Fraser Board of Trustees named the newly formed Housing Development as Victoria Village’s developer, after interviewing four candidates in November.

“We are very pleased with the Town of Fraser selecting Mountain Affordable Housing Development as its planning and development partner for the creation of affordable housing and look forward to making Victoria Village a successful addition to the community,” wrote Todd Mohr, a Principal of Mountain Affordable Housing Development, in a news release.

The Housing Development team includes Windham Project Services Ltd. (headed by Mohr), Vogel & Associates, Eric Smith & Associates P.C., Calested Partners, S.B. Clark Companies and the Granby-based Big Valley Construction. Each of these companies has experience in designing and constructing affordable and attainable housing in Fraser, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs and the Front Range.

These partners bring their diverse backgrounds together to start work on Victoria Village, which is located in Fraser at the intersection of Park Avenue and Zerex Street. The project’s groundbreaking is slated for September 2024. The 11.3-acre parcel will include 105 to 130 deed-restricted units, with the potential for commercial or mixed-use properties. Victoria Village also includes 2.6 acres of protected wetlands along Saint Louis Creek, to be preserved as open space for both the public and Village residents to recreate in.

All units will be deed restricted in perpetuity. With deed restrictions, only full-time residents who work 30 or more hours per week in Grand County can rent or buy in the development. The town plans to construct high-density apartments, townhomes and some single-family cottage-style homes. They will develop a master plan for Victoria Village starting in January 2023, with stakeholder and community engagement at open houses to be held throughout the year.

“Victoria Village has been a team effort that started long before the Town made the offer for Victoria Village at the close of 2021. Victoria Village has been identified as a priority for the Town for many years,” wrote Fraser Town Manager Ed Cannon. “In 2018, the Board of Trustees created the Victoria Village Overlay District to provide a unique, walkable neighborhood that brings additional housing options within proximity to downtown Fraser.”

Fraser purchased the Victoria Village parcel for $3.8 million in May 2022, thanks to a Colorado Division of Housing grant called Operation Turnkey. The grant helps fund the acquisition, construction or renovation of affordable housing projects. In September, the town was reimbursed by the $3.04 million grant, which covered most of the cost to purchase the property. Fraser is the first municipality in Colorado to apply for and receive Operation Turnkey grant funds. The town is currently discussing options to fund Victoria Village’s construction.

“This much-needed initiative comes during a time when affordable housing options are scarce and costly. By breaking ground on the Victoria Village project, the Town of Fraser looks forward to expanding its impact in helping those who need it most in our town,” wrote Fraser Mayor Philip Vandernail. “With this partnership, we will find success, not only by bringing this project to fruition, but also through continuing efforts of making more places to call home for our residents both present and future.”