Fraser to waive trash fee at The Drop for Earth Day

Fraser will be waiving the Pay As You Throw trash fee at The Drop in celebration of Earth Day.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, bring your full Pay As You Throw trash bags to the The Drop and the the town will replace your full bags with empty bags.

If you don’t have Pay As You Throw trash bags, bring your trash to The Drop in regular bags and the town will take care of the rest.

Anyone wanting to get in the spirit and clean up public right of ways or public properties in Fraser can contact dbooth@town.fraser.co.us for trash bags and to arrange pick up once you finish.