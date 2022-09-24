Fraser Town Manager announces retirement; hopes to settle Grand Park development fight first

Ed Cannon interviewing for the role of Fraser town manager in May 2021. Cannon will retire on March 31.

McKenna Harford/Sky-Hi News file photo

Fraser Town Manager Ed Cannon announced his retirement set for March 31, 2022, during the town board meeting on Sept. 21. Cannon cited health issues in his family as the reason for his early retirement.

Cannon has served as town manager since June 2021. “It was not my intent when I came here to retire so early,” he said.

As he readies for retirement, Cannon said he will continue focusing on issues the board asks him to, in addition to issues he would like to pursue personally.

“I would love to see the conservation easement in Cozens Meadow and resolve this 20-year fight we’ve had with Grand Park development. I’d like to have that lawsuit settled and that’s still going to take some time,” Cannon said.

Grand Park’s developer, Clark Lipscomb, has been negotiating agreements with the Town of Fraser for two decades, but the legal battle began over requirements for Cozens Meadows to remain public open space. The meadow borders the Grand Park development, and is currently private open space owned by Grand Park.

As Cannon transitions, he stated he is transferring more operational management and oversight to Assistant Town Manager Michael Brack.

“All of you have a good impression of Michael and his capabilities,” Cannon told the trustees. “For me, Michael is the best assistant manager I’ve had the pleasure to work with. He’s ready for that responsibility; he’s willing to help us out so we can focus those remaining months of my time with you.”

Cannon said he would like to assist the town board as they search for his replacement. He added he has been mentoring Brack for the manager role since he began working with him. Brack has worked for the Town of Fraser since 2017, and has been assistant town manager since December, 2018.

“I will put in a plug for Michael. He can accept an expanded role,” said Cannon. “I think he can be an outstanding town manager today and I think he can be an outstanding town manager in six months as well.”

Stay tuned as the search for Fraser’s town manager begins.