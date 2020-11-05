Fraser town manager resigns

After 16 years working for Fraser, Town Manager Jeff Durbin announced his resignation from the position on Wednesday.

Durbin didn’t comment on why he was leaving the position, just that he had been honored to serve Fraser.

“I really appreciate all my time here,” he said.

In a news release about the resignation, Durbin added “Fraser is a special place and the Town of Fraser is a great organization with outstanding employees.”

Durbin will finish out the year as Fraser’s town manager, with his last day being Dec. 31. He will also help the town transition to a new manager. The board of trustees plans to begin the recruitment process for Durbin’s replacement immediately.

The board accepted Durbin’s resignation during an executive session. Mayor Philip Vandernail thanked Durbin for his service to the town during the meeting.

Per Durbin’s separation agreement with the town, he will receive nine months of his current salary and benefits. Should Durbin get employer-sponsored health insurance during those nine months, Fraser would no longer have to provide those benefits.

Durbin will help advise the new or interim town manager through the nine month period he’s receiving pay. The town will also be responsible for any legal fees for Durbin if he advises or assists the town with any lawsuits or for any lawsuits against Durbin for his time or actions as town manager.

Durbin has served as town manager since 2004 and prior to that, served as town planner.